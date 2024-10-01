Local

Rockdale County chemical plant fire: New shelter-in-place warning issued for gas cloud banking down

Smoke billowing as Rockdale County chemical plant catches fire (WSB-TV Viewer)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County is asking residents once again to shelter-in-place due to a plume banking down in the county.

The new alert comes hours after the county had lifted a previous shelter-in-place order for a fire that broke out at the Biolab chemical plant on Sunday.

On Monday night, the county said the air and water quality had been deemed safe.

Now, early Tuesday, officials say a plume of smoke from the fire is moving throughout the county. Emergency management sent an alert to Rockdale County residents on their phone and social media accounts.

Residents who see the plume in their area are being advised to shelter in place until it moves out.

The county said it will share an update on the situation on Tuesday afternoon.


