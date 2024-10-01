Rockdale County chemical plant fire: Georgia Poison Center sets up hotline for related symptoms

ATLANTA — The Georgia Poison Center has set up a hotline for calls relating to air quality.

This comes days after thousands were displaced after a chemical fire broke out Sunday morning at the Biolab facility on Old Covington Highway in Rockdale County.

Since then, thousands of people have been displaced and Rockdale County along with neighboring counties is continuing to experience poor air quality.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as nose, throat, or eye irritation, you can reach the Georgia Poison Center at 404-856-6252.

For the latest air quality data from the Environmental Protection Agency, click here.



