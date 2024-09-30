Rockdale County chemical fire: Newton Co. Schools closed Monday due to potential Biolab impact

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — In response to the potential impacts of the chemical plume from the Biolab fire in Rockdale County, the Newton County School District said their schools would be closed on Monday.

A statement released by the school district said they’ve been in close contact with Newton County Emergency Management and other agencies to determine the impacts on Newton County due to the situation.

“Due to the large evacuation area in Rockdale County and the closure of Interstate 20, we’ve been made aware that many of our staff members have been directly affected. Additionally, while we do not yet know how, or to what extent this incident will impact Newton County, out of an abundance of caution for the safety, health, and well-being of all students and staff, we have determined that the best course of action is to close all schools tomorrow, Monday, September 30,” the district said in the statement.”

Officials from Newton County said the decision was not made lightly and that they were working to figure out how to make up for recently missed days of school.

For now, school officials say they’ll continue to monitor the situation.

While Newton County Schools will remain closed on Monday, Rockdale County Schools did not have to be closed as the county was already on a break from classes.

“We are on fall break this week. Our 12-month employees will work remotely tomorrow and our buildings will be closed,” a spokeswoman for Rockdale County Schools said in a statement.

As of 7:45 p.m., county leaders said all of Rockdale County was told they should shelter-in-place until midnight.