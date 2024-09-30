Rockdale County chemical fire: How to get around I-20 closure

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County will continue to feel the impacts of a chemical fire at a Biolab facility that started on Sunday morning.
Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The county said Monday morning that it is extending the shelter-in-place order until further notice.
On Monday morning, officials also shared information about the latest road closures recommended by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT says Interstate 20 will remain closed eastbound and westbound from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road. The county says this closure is “based on unpredictable path and wind direction” of the toxic chemicals still in the air.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says Highway 212 south of I-20 is the best way around these closures.
What roads are closed?
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are closed as of 1:50 a.m. Monday
- Iris Drive at McDaniel Mill Road
- Sigman Road at I-20 East
- Sigman Road at Old Covington Hwy
- Sigman Road at General Arts
- Sigman Road at Lester Road
- Sigman Road at Farmer Road
- Sigman Road at Irwin Bridge Road
- Irwin Bridge Road at Main Street
- Green Street at West Circle
- Dogwood Drive at Motel 6
- West Avenue at Dogwood Drive
- Rockbridge Road at Main Street
- Smyrna Road at Klondike Road
- Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road
- Iris Drive at Klondike Road
- Iris Drive at Blacklawn Road
- Hi-Roc Road at Carr Road
- Plunkett Road at Lester Road
- Bonds Lake Road at Irwin Bridge Road
- I-20 East and West from Turner Hill Rd to Almon Rd