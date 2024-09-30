Rockdale County chemical fire: How to get around I-20 closure

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County will continue to feel the impacts of a chemical fire at a Biolab facility that started on Sunday morning.

Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The county said Monday morning that it is extending the shelter-in-place order until further notice.

On Monday morning, officials also shared information about the latest road closures recommended by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT says Interstate 20 will remain closed eastbound and westbound from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road. The county says this closure is “based on unpredictable path and wind direction” of the toxic chemicals still in the air.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says Highway 212 south of I-20 is the best way around these closures.

What roads are closed?

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are closed as of 1:50 a.m. Monday

Iris Drive at McDaniel Mill Road

Sigman Road at I-20 East

Sigman Road at Old Covington Hwy

Sigman Road at General Arts

Sigman Road at Lester Road

Sigman Road at Farmer Road

Sigman Road at Irwin Bridge Road

Irwin Bridge Road at Main Street

Green Street at West Circle

Dogwood Drive at Motel 6

West Avenue at Dogwood Drive

Rockbridge Road at Main Street

Smyrna Road at Klondike Road

Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road

Iris Drive at Klondike Road

Iris Drive at Blacklawn Road

Hi-Roc Road at Carr Road

Plunkett Road at Lester Road

Bonds Lake Road at Irwin Bridge Road

I-20 East and West from Turner Hill Rd to Almon Rd



