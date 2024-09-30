Rockdale County chemical fire: GDOT reopens I-20 in both directions

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County will continue to feel the impacts of a chemical fire at a Biolab facility that started on Sunday morning.
Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The county said Monday morning that it is extending the shelter-in-place order until further notice.
Officials also said they expected Interstate 20 to remain closed eastbound and westbound from Turner Hill Road to Almon Road. The closures were “based on unpredictable path and wind direction” of the chemicals in the air.
Just before 7 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reopened I-20 on both sides.
“As of 6:52am, we have been given the go ahead from GDOT, in coordination with Environmental Protection Agency, to open the interstate both east and west bound. All other road closures will remain in place,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.
What roads are closed?
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads remain closed
- Iris Drive at McDaniel Mill Road
- Sigman Road at Old Covington Hwy
- Sigman Road at General Arts
- Sigman Road at Lester Road
- Sigman Road at Farmer Road
- Sigman Road at Irwin Bridge Road
- Irwin Bridge Road at Main Street
- Green Street at West Circle
- Dogwood Drive at Motel 6
- West Avenue at Dogwood Drive
- Rockbridge Road at Main Street
- Smyrna Road at Klondike Road
- Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road
- Iris Drive at Klondike Road
- Iris Drive at Blacklawn Road
- Hi-Roc Road at Carr Road
- Plunkett Road at Lester Road
- Bonds Lake Road at Irwin Bridge Road