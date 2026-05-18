Atlanta rideshare vehicle struck by gunfire with passengers inside

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a rideshare vehicle was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 699 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue, where they found evidence of a shooting involving a vehicle occupied by multiple passengers.

Police said none of the occupants were injured.

Preliminary information indicates a male driver working for a rideshare service arrived at the location to pick up three passengers when an unknown male suspect opened fire on the vehicle, shattering the rear windows.

Investigators said the driver and passengers reported they did not know the suspect and fled to a safe location before contacting police.

Officers recovered a rifle and shell casings at the scene and collected the weapon for fingerprint analysis, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.