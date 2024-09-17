Rich Homie Quan: Family, friends and fans say goodbye to Atlanta rap icon

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The celebration of life service for rap icon Rich Homie Quan was held inside World Changers Church in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar died on Sept. 5 at his home.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are here today. Just like everyone else I’m in disbelief,” his father Corey Lamar told the congregation on Tuesday.

C.J. Williams, a manager at the world renown Trap Music Museum, previously said Rich Homie Quan’s legacy will be alive forever.

He is also known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

“He’s legendary because there’s a certain sound that he’s known for,” said Williams. “Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug and Future, I consider them guys to be in the pantheon of those who influenced the next generation. The Lil Baby’s the Lil Uzi Vert’s, G Herbo.”

Atlanta hip-hop legend Don P previously said that it is extremely important to remember artists are still humans and need love and respect while they’re here.

“At the end of the day, even though we’re artists, we’re humans as well,” he said. “It’s important to give flowers while the artist is still alive because you could literally be saving their life

“Transition is inevitable, and I know there is a time I will see him again,” said Lamar.

Comedian and friend, DC Young Fly promised the family he would continue the legacy of Rich Homie Quan.

“The things that he accomplished while he was here we’re going to continue in his legacy. Even in a small amount of time, he made a big impact,” said DC Young Fly.

“I was watching Channel 2 News a week ago when they mentioned the word Richie Homie Quan and the lady said he’s an Atlanta icon. I just looked up at God and said God, thank you,” Lamar said.