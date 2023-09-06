Report reveals new details of horrific crash that killed 5 metro Atlanta teenagers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have released new details about a crash that killed five teenagers and injured at least three other people over the Labor Day weekend.

The accident happened early Monday morning on the Ga. 316 onramp to I-85. Investigators said a Toyota Tacoma collided with a car, flipped over and plunged over the flyover’s concrete barrier, landing on the onramp to I-85 below.

Hung Nguyen, 18; Katy Gaitan, 17; Ashley Gaitan, 16; Coral Lorenzo, 17; and Abner Santana, 19, were all killed in the crash. Three of the teens attended Lakeside High School in DeKalb County.

The crash report reveals that Nguyen was driving the Tacoma when the crash happened and that a sixth teenager riding in that vehicle survived the crash. That teenager, an 18-year-old, sustained minor injuries.

Two teens in the Tacoma were ejected, according to the crash report. One of the victims landed in the middle of the road and was hit by a third vehicle.

After the crash, the driver in the second car, who wasn’t hurt in the initial wreck, tried to get to a safe location and jumped over the concrete barrier on the flyover, falling about 25 feet and landing in a creek. He sustained multiple broken bones in the fall.

The crash is still being actively investigated.

It’s unclear if the driver of the second vehicle is facing any charges.