Remains found in Newton County identified as missing 20-year-old man

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A body found in the woods in Newton County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man.

The body was found on March 15 in a wooded area off Flat Shoals Road in Covington.

The remains were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The GBI identified the body as Dequandre Smith, who had been reported missing by his family on March 2.

Investigators have not determined Smith’s cause of death. The investigation remains active.