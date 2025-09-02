Relief coming for Cascade Road businesses impacted by water, sewer work

ATLANTA — Atlanta merchants impacted by long-running water and sewer projects are set to receive financial assistance after saying the work has hurt their business and nearly forced some to close.

The Atlanta City Council voted to direct Invest Atlanta to release the remaining Atlanta Recovery Fund money to businesses along Cascade Road.

The fund was originally created to help small businesses in other parts of Atlanta stay open following several water main breaks last year.

City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet previously said the extended roadwork has led to major revenue losses for merchants along the corridor, and warned that some may not survive without immediate support.

The project, meant to improve safety and aesthetics, has caused frequent street closures and detours since it began more than two years ago.

To ease the burden on Cascade Road area businesses, the city’s economic development agency, Invest Atlanta, had pledged to offer loans and grants, some of which would not have to be repaid.