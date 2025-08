ATLANTA, Ga. — Merchants from southwest Atlanta’s Cascade Road area have requested help from city leaders as a road project nearby threatens business.

Several merchants are involved in a meeting with mayor Andre Dickens on Wednesday asking for financial support.

Merchant Angela Ingram says she and other Cascade Road merchants don’t need loans, they need grants that don’t have to be paid back.

“Right now, we’re in debt,” Ingram said. “We’re in deep, deep, debt.”