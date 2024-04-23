Rapper who vanished nearly a month ago in Gwinnett County found safe, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A rapper who vanished from his home in Gwinnett County more than a month ago has been found safe, police said.

Jonathan Russell, known as Jae Russ, was found safe Tuesday. WSB first reported that Russell was missing on Monday after his concerned family reached out.

Russell, who is from Maryland originally, moved to the metro Atlanta area two years ago to pursue hip hop more seriously.

Family members filed a missing person’s report on April 18 because they hadn’t heard from him since mid-March. He was supposed to perform at a South By Southwest showcase in Texas but never made it.

Police did not say where Russell was found or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.