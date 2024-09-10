The rain has stopped, but why are the mosquitoes still biting?!

As the calendar moves from Summer into the Fall months, the daily pop up storms tend to die down.

As a result, rain chances in the Southeast are dependent on robust cold fronts -- and landfalling tropical systems.

This year is no exception.

August 2024 precipitation added up to a paltry 0.80 inches. So far in September, even less rain has fallen -- 0.73 inches.

August and September 2024 Rainfall

But believe it or not, this is more than enough rainfall for mosquitoes to thrive here in Metro Atlanta!

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

Puddles of trapped rain water in the gutters, downspouts, or patio areas will provide sufficient breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even magnolia leaves can trap the water and breed mosquitoes!

During late Summer and early Fall, morning temperatures have dipped into the upper 50s and low 60s. However, warm sunshine has allowed temperatures to climb into the 80s for the past several days.

Matt Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

The forecast for Metro Atlanta calls for heavier rainfall this week as Tropical Storm Francine moves through the Gulf of Mexico and into the Southeast. The animation below shows the futurecast rainbands that are forecast to move through North Georgia.

ECMWF Futurecast Radar

As much as 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible between Thursday and Saturday.

Futurecast QPF

Talk Up a Storm With Me!