Raffensperger speaks out for first time since Fulton County election office raid

FULTON COUNTY, GA — For the first time since the search of the Fulton County election office that happened last week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is speaking out.

Raffensperger says he hopes to learn more once additional information is unsealed.

“No details were provided to us or to the press or to Fulton County. So, we’ll just have to wait and see how that works out,” said Raffensperger.

On Monday, Fulton County officials said they are plotting their legal strategy, but they are not in a rush.

The FBI previously said that the raid was related to the 2020 election and President Trump’s claims about voter fraud and that the FBI is there to take custody of Fulton County’s election ballots.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says they will take “whatever time we need to get it right.”

Last week, Pitts said officials were caught off guard by the search and again defended the county’s handling of the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met privately with some of the agents the day after the search and then called president Donald Trump.