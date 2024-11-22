Raffensperger officially certifies Presidential election results

ATLANTA – After a pair of audits since Nov. 5, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced via media release that he has certified the 2024 Presidential election result.

Raffensperger officially certified the results of the 2024 Presidential Election on Friday following county certification as well as two post-election audits.

According to the release from the Secretary of State’s office, earlier this week, county election offices completed a hand count of over 700,000 ballots across the State, performing a Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) with a 95% risk limit. Additionally, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office completed an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) audit of every ballot cast in this election.

“The votes were counted accurately, securely, and quickly,” Raffensperger said. “I’m proud to certify these results and we congratulate President-Elect Donald J. Trump on his victory.”

The audits showed consistency with the machine tally, confirming that the results were reported accurately and reflecting the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia. The release also stated that Secretary of State’s office has worked closely with local election officials to ensure the process was thorough and accessible to observers and the public.

“This was the most secure election in Georgia’s history,” Raffensperger added.

With the results now certified, the process moves to the next stage where Governor Brian Kemp will certify the slate of electors to Washington, DC. Secretary Raffensperger emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic process and working toward unity following the certification.