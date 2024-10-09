Quinton Simon’s mom standing trial for his death more than 2 years later

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for a Georgia mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son is set to begin on Wednesday morning.

Quinton Simon, who was 20 months old, was reported missing from his Chatham County home just over two years ago on Oct. 5, 2022.

In the days following the 6-week search for the child, Leilani Simon, his mother, was arrested and charged with his death.

“I’m here, I’ve been here, every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding. And if something does come up that I’m at fault, I will take myself to that police station,” she told WTOC-TV before her arrest.

Investigators believe Simon put Quinton’s body in a dumpster, which ultimately ended up in a Chatham County landfill. His remains were found just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 21.

Simon was eventually indicted on 19 counts including malice murder and felony murder.

In April, Simon’s attorney filed a motion to have some of her statements to police thrown out because she had previously invoked her fifth amendment right to remain silent. Prosecutors argued that she made the statements voluntarily and while she was not in police custody, the fifth amendment didn’t apply.