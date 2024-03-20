Push to bring NHL team, build billion-dollar arena in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a push to get Forsyth County Commissioners to approve an agreement that could be the next step in bringing an NHL team to the Metro.

On Tuesday night, dozens of people showed up at a meeting to learn more about a $2 billion project that could come with the team.

There was standing room only, in a room full of people at Lanier Technical College.

Some live in Forsyth County and others are die-hard hockey fans.

“Since the day we started on this venture I’ve gotten so many phone calls text,” said Vernon Krause.

Krause is leading the push to build an the arena named The Gathering and bring a National Hockey League team to Forsyth. He said this is a make or break moment.

“I’m confident we’ve done everything we can to get their vote and if it doesn’t happen, I will know that it wasn’t meant to be,” said Krause.

Krause, along with other heavy hitters, presented the latest design pictures, showing what the arena and surrounding development will look like. They also answered questions on everything from storm water concerns to traffic management.

“I think we have six or seven driveways coming out of our project,” said Jim Hamilton from Kimley-Horn.

Krause even addressed another proposed project; the redevelopment of North Point Mall just five miles south where another group wants to build an arena and lure a NHL team.

“I don’t ever think it’s good to sell by talking bad about another project, I think we have the winning project,” said Krause.

“Rather than just go to the meeting and make up things like I believe Alpharetta is doing, we are going to send a binding memorandum of understanding to the commissioners, and I think that puts us in the cue,” added Krause on what he plans to present to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.