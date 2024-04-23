Local

Pump malfunctions at Chattahoochee Water Treatment plant

ATLANTA — Residents and businesses in several cities in the South Fulton area may experience low to no water pressure over the next several hours.

A pump malfunctioned at the Chattahoochee Water Treatment plant, according to the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM).

DWM says the pump is operable and they are monitoring operations and systems pressures.

At this time, officials haven’t issued a boil water advisory.

