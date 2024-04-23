Property owners arrested after street racing events don’t believe they committed any crimes

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Wild video shows a street racing event in Carroll County with over a thousand people.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the video is from Saturday. It shows cars doing donuts in the street, circling people and nearly hitting them.

Deputies arrested seven people outside of the event and said more arrests are coming.

The owners of the property where the event took place said that they don’t believe what happened was illegal.

“No, we don’t do no street racing,” said spectator Jahiem Johnson.

A driver spun his wheels with speed to intentionally blow out a tire. He said it’s fun and legal.

Johnson said that the land on Kennedy Estate in Carrollton is a “spin pit” and it’s on private property.

But a crash into a crowd of spectators has officers warning this behavior is a crime. Deputies with CCSO said they knew street racers were planning something, so they increased security over the weekend.

They first spotted two cars racing down Highway 61 at more than 100 mph.

They followed the cars to the Kennedy Estates Neighborhood and shared drone video of what they say is part of street racing stunts.

After arresting the seven people, deputies also impounded five cars.

Johnson and his friends said they heard about the street racing but reiterated that the spin pit is not street racing.

“Well, we had a little legal pit here for burnouts.. everything down here legal so… it’s nothing you can do. We had a little legal pit for fun,” said Johnson.

The owners of the private property are in jail and charged with “land drag.” While they don’t believe they committed a crime, they turned themselves in any way.