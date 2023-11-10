Professor accused of anti-Semitism ‘no longer employed’ at Emory University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic comments by a professor and doctor at Emory University, she is no longer employed with the school.

Last month, Dr. Abeer AbouYabis, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine, was placed on leave by the university while they investigated alleged “ant-Semitic comments” posted to a private social media account.

On Thursday, an Emory spokesperson shared a statement confirming AbouYabis is “no longer employed or practicing at Emory, including the Winship Cancer Institute.”

“We are working with all affected patients to facilitate their uninterrupted access to high-quality care at Emory Healthcare,” the statement continued.

It’s unclear if AbouYabis was terminated or resigned from her position.

When the investigation was announced in October, spokespeople said, “Our expectation is that all members of the Emory community continue to demonstrate empathy and treat each other with dignity and respect. There is no place in our community for language and behavior based in hatred, that incites violence, and that is counter to the values that unite us as educators and health practitioners.”

The university has not detailed what was in the social media posts.





