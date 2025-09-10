Local

Procession honors DeKalb firefighter killed in Stone Mountain warehouse blaze

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb Firefighter Preston Fant
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A procession is underway to honor DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, who died this week while battling a warehouse fire in Stone Mountain.

County officials say the procession began Wednesday morning at the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur and will continue to West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta. Drivers are being warned to expect traffic impacts along the route.

Fant was a 21-year veteran of the department. His death marks the second loss of a DeKalb County first responder in recent weeks.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

