Post office won’t deliver mail to Gwinnett County apartments until broken mailboxes are fixed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The USPS is refusing to deliver mail to a Gwinnett County apartment complex due to unrepaired damage to the central mailbox, leaving hundreds of residents frustrated.

At the Herrington Mill Apartments near Lawrenceville, it’s been months since residents have been able to get their mail at their designated mailboxes.

Neighbors say that because thieves have used tools to pry open mailbox doors in the past, there is damage from the thefts that allows easy access to many of the mailboxes.

“If you want to get in here, you can,” one neighbor who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation said.

A letter from the USPS has been posted in the mail area since July, informing residents that the mailboxes needed “immediate repair” by July or else all mail may be “returned to sender.”

“We pay to have certain amenities and that’s one that’s very important,” another neighbor who also asked not to be identified said.

Residents have been told to drive 10 miles to the Lawrenceville North Post Office to check on their mail.

Even then, the mail isn’t always there.

“The post office is saying pick it up from my [leasing] office, then my office is saying, ‘Oh no it’s not there,’” explained the neighbor. “Then where is it?”

Channel 2 Action News has spent days trying to get answers for residents.

A USPS spokesperson said there are safety concerns that led to the decision to cut off mail services at the location.

“Currently, the condition of the mail receptacles does not allow for secure delivery of mail,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Franklin Johnston Group said in a statement: “... the repairs are in process and will be finalized by next week.”

Meanwhile, multiple neighbors said off-camera that they’re worried because they haven’t seen any progress.

“My rent went up, but nothing has changed,” a neighbor said. “So what we are paying for?”