Polling location to change for Clayton County voters on Election Day

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Board of Registration has announced there will be an emergency polling change on November 5 for the Morrow 10th precinct.

The original site was the Now Faith Apostolic Ministries. But, on Election Day and during early election voting, the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road is where Clayton County voters will cast their ballots.

The sudden change is due to some construction work being done at the church.

Scott Brown, Deputy Director of the Clayton County Board of Registrars says even if you go to the wrong location, voters will be redirected across the street.

He also comments on the record turnout for early voting.

“So far we have had record turnout for advanced voting. In 2020 we had 54,000 come out and vote early. We are already over 32,000 for this election. So, we anticipate a bigger turnout for advanced voting which is wonderful.”

Impacted voters will receive a letter and new precinct card via first class mail. Voters are encouraged to review your precinct card to ensure that you vote at your correct polling location on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

Voters may check their voter status and review their polling location at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ .