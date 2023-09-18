Police seeking public’s help in finding teenager wanted for murder

Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager wanted for murder.

The investigation began at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, when officers were called to the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road in regard to a person shot.

There they found 17-year-old Aquarius Buchanan shot to death. Officer Aaron Wilson says one of the suspects, 17-year-old Jacob Coggins, has been arrested. 16-year-old Christopher McMurtry remains at large.

“Jacob was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder; however, Christopher has not been located at this time,” said Wilson.

McMurtry is described as five feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with short twists.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on McMurtry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department tip hotline at 770-499-4111.

