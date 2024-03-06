Police searching for suspect connected to theft in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Larceny investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for your help to find a theft suspect.

APD provided a photo and video, showing the suspect in the act.

On Feb. 28, a man was captured on video stealing tools from a victim on I-285 at Bolton Road Northwest.

Police said he initially stopped and claimed to be able to help before stealing tools from the victim.

The suspect left the location in a silver Toyota sedan with no known license plate information.

Investigators said if you have information on the suspect, you can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

