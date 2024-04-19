Local

Police searching for man who took video up woman’s clothes at Snellville grocery store

By WSBTV
Man took video up woman's clothes at Gwinnett grocery store, police say

Man took video up woman's clothes at Gwinnett grocery store (Gwinnett County Police Department)

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say took a video up a woman’s clothes.

Investigators say that the man walked into a grocery store on Centerville Hwy. in Snellville on April 11 at 8 p.m.

While inside, they say he used his phone to take a video up a woman’s clothes.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man dressed in sweats and covering his face with his surgical mask.

They are also releasing a photo of the silver car he drove away in.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!