Police make second arrest in murder of 16-year-old at Hall County apartment complex

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police have arrested a second teenager they say is responsible for the death of 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet.

Quaran Jamir Jackson, 18, of Gainesville, was charged with murder related to Overstreet’s shooting death.

Gainesville police say Overstreet went to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road on April 27 to meet with someone before he was fatally shot.

The 16-year-old was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died a few days later.

Last month, police arrested Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, after previously releasing a sketch of him.

Jackson was arrested at his home and is now in the Hall County Jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

©2024 Cox Media Group