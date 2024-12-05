Police make major drug bust in Paulding County

HIRAM — Multiple police agencies in west Georgia have made what they say was a “significant seizure of illegal narcotics including fentanyl.”

Police say they also found guns and money.

According to a release, on Nov. 13, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force (NWGDTF), the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Warrant Division, K-9 Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Transport Division, in addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cartersville Office conducted an operation to execute an arrest and search warrant on Darrlin Vernard Warner, 39, and his property at 45 Mayfield Court in Hiram.

Authorities say the operation was the result of a month-long joint investigation by the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and the FBI.

“During the service of the arrest warrant and search warrant, Warner was found to be in possession of a total of over 1 kilogram of fentanyl (37 ounces), 16 ounces of methamphetamine, 46 grams of heroin, nine grams of cocaine, and a large quantity of pills,” the release stated.

Agents also seized five firearms and approximately $177,000.00 in cash which they believe to be the proceeds of Warner’s illegal drug trade. Warner is currently incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail where he is being held without bond on numerous drug trafficking charges, and as the investigation continues, more charges are likely, according to police.

“This is a great example of local, state, and federal partners working together to identify, investigate, and arrest those responsible for putting this poison into our communities,” said task force Commander Steven Sweatt. “According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 1 kilogram (35 ounces) of Fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Getting that amount of poison off our streets makes all the long days worthwhile.”

“I am so thankful to have a partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “Because of these partnerships, we were able to rid the streets of Paulding County of these dangerous drugs. I commend all of the men and women who had a role in this operation.”