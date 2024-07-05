Police issue BOLO for man caught on video jumping through McDonald’s drive-thru

Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who forced his way through the drive-thru window at a McDonalds to steal the cash register.

The incident happened in the morning on Saturday, June 29th at the McDonald’s located at 2091 Metropolitan Parkway SW in south Atlanta.

In the security camera video, the man is seen walking up to the drive-thru window. He fumbled with some paper before the window opened.

Without hesitation, he reached into the window and began to struggle, legs flailing, before running back to his vehicle with a cash register.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a dark green New Eras cap with an “A”, tie-dye underwear, red and white shoes with white ankle socks, and a black V-neck shirt and basketball shorts.

He drove off in a 2024 Nissan Kicks SUV heading westbound on Lakewood Avenue.

Anyone with information on the case can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can also text “CSA” and their tips to CRIMES (274637) or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters that contribute to the suspect being identified may be eligible to receive an award of up to $2000.











