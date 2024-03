COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Barclay Gate at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

Police recommend the public avoid that area while they conduct their investigation. No other details were available.

Dobbins Air Reserve Base is located at 1291 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.

