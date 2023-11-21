Local

Police investigating man with gunshot wound outside Atlanta City Hall

Police investigate man with gunshot wound outside Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man collapsed outside Atlanta City Hall suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who appeared conscious and alert, was lying on the sidewalk as Grady Memorial Hospital EMS workers attended to him.

Atlanta police say they believe the shooting may have happened outside of their jurisdiction and this shooting may be related to another shooting that happened around the same time not far away on Peter Street.

The victim on Peter Street died from his injuries.

When police asked the victim at City Hall who shot him, he responded that he did not know.

Their investigation is continuing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!