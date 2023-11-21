Police investigating man with gunshot wound outside Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man collapsed outside Atlanta City Hall suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who appeared conscious and alert, was lying on the sidewalk as Grady Memorial Hospital EMS workers attended to him.

Atlanta police say they believe the shooting may have happened outside of their jurisdiction and this shooting may be related to another shooting that happened around the same time not far away on Peter Street.

The victim on Peter Street died from his injuries.

When police asked the victim at City Hall who shot him, he responded that he did not know.

Their investigation is continuing.

©2023 Cox Media Group