Police investigating dump truck versus wheelchair fatality in Cobb County

ACWORTH – Multiple agencies are looking into the death of a pedestrian.

The Cobb County Police Department, Special Operations, Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP} Unit, is assisting the Acworth Police Department by investigating a fatal pedestrian collision which occurred on Cobb Parkway south of its intersection with North Shores Road on Thursday at approximately 6:03 a.m.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation revealed a male pedestrian was operating an electric wheelchair and was travelling in the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway.

For unknown reasons, the pedestrian fell onto the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway.

Police say at the same time, a red 2024 Mack Granite dump truck was travelling in the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway.

According to the release, the front of the Mack collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was redirected in a northerly direction and came to uncontrolled rest in the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway. The Mack came to a controlled rest in the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway, south of North Shores Road. The driver of the Mack was not injured in the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.



