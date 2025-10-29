Police investigating deadly shooting that left woman dead in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the Woodland Heights apartment complex at 2500 Center Street after getting reports of shots being fired.

Police say a woman was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witness accounts indicate she had been arguing with a man she knew over a barbecue grill in the moments before the shooting.

Homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances of the incident and have not announced any charges or arrests.