Local

Police investigating deadly shooting that left woman dead in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Woman dies in shooting after argument over a grill The victim and suspect were known to each other; police did not say how they knew each other.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the Woodland Heights apartment complex at 2500 Center Street after getting reports of shots being fired.

Police say a woman was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witness accounts indicate she had been arguing with a man she knew over a barbecue grill in the moments before the shooting.

Homicide investigators are now looking into the circumstances of the incident and have not announced any charges or arrests.

