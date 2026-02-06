Police investigating area where son of Lil’ Jon went missing in Milton

MILTON, GA — A Milton park is being scoured by police and fire departments on Friday, along with divers looking in a pond in the area.

The park is in the same neighborhood where 27-year-old Nathan Smith went missing days ago.

According to police, Smith, who also goes by DJ Young Slade, walked out of his home on Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road on Tuesday morning without his phone.

Officials have not confirmed if this current operation is related to Smith’s disappearance.

Smith is the son of Atlanta rapper Lil’ Jon. His family is asking for privacy as this search continues.

This is a developing story.