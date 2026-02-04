Milton police searching for missing 27-year-old man

MILTON, GA — Milton police are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Nathan Smith, who may be disoriented and in need of assistance.

Smith is described as 5′9, has brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen in the area around Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road in Milton.

Police say Smith does not have a phone, and family and friends are concerned for his safety. He ran out of his house around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and has been missing since, police add.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milton police at 678-297-6300.