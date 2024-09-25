Police discover drugs after going to serve eviction notice at Hall County home

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 44-year-old man is charged with growing marijuana inside his Hall County home.

Last Thursday, Hall County deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home on Majestic Oak Drive in Gainesville.

According to officials, deputies spotted parts of a hydroponic grow system for marijuana in plain sight inside the home.

Deputies then called Hall County investigators, who obtained a search warrant for the home.

The investigation led to the discovery of over 200 grams of finished product, seeds for growing more plants and a drying station for marijuana.

The street value of the product is estimated at $60,000.

Deputies arrested the homeowner, Timothy David Rach, 44, of Gainesville.

Rach was charged with criminal attempt to manufacture, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Hall County jail and is being held without bond.