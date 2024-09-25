Local

Police discover drugs after going to serve eviction notice at Hall County home

By WSBTV

Timothy David Rach Deputies attempt to serve eviction notice. Discovers system to grow marijuana inside Hall Co. home

By WSBTV

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 44-year-old man is charged with growing marijuana inside his Hall County home.

Last Thursday, Hall County deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home on Majestic Oak Drive in Gainesville.

According to officials, deputies spotted parts of a hydroponic grow system for marijuana in plain sight inside the home.

Deputies then called Hall County investigators, who obtained a search warrant for the home.

The investigation led to the discovery of over 200 grams of finished product, seeds for growing more plants and a drying station for marijuana.

The street value of the product is estimated at $60,000.

Deputies arrested the homeowner, Timothy David Rach, 44, of Gainesville.

Rach was charged with criminal attempt to manufacture, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Hall County jail and is being held without bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!