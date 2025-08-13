Police chase ends with Jeep crashing into Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA — A police chase in Buckhead ended when a Jeep Cherokee crashed into a first-floor apartment, injuring several people.

Atlanta police say the incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. The driver sped away, struck another vehicle, and then lost control, plowing into the downstairs unit of the Core at Lindbergh Apartments along Morosgo Way.

A resident told officers they heard the crash and then saw the Jeep inside a home on the first floor. Inside that unit, a woman was sitting on a couch when the SUV hit her. She was taken to the hospital, along with two passengers from the Jeep. The driver was arrested at the scene and now faces multiple charges.

Police have not released the conditions of those injured or what led to the initial traffic stop.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story