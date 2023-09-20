Local

Police bust illegal gambling operation at Gwinnett County bar

DULUTH, Ga. — Police raided a Gwinnett County bar this month that was suspected of being the site of illegal gambling.

Gwinnett County officials conducted a search warrant on September 11 at the Royal Flush Bar and Grill on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

During the raid, police said they found more than $50,000 in cash, along with gambling-related paraphernalia and other evidence.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for the three owners of the business, 56-year-old Michael Kim, of Duluth, 52-year-old Ingram Boykins, of Lawrenceville, and 56-year-old Robert Utes, of Jefferson. Officials said they are currently wanted.

Gwinnett Police arrested the following for illegal gambling, including five employees and 13 customers:

  • Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, of Atlanta – Commercial Gambling
  • Almena Denise Mccall, 47, of Forest Park – Commercial Gambling
  • Joseph Flauta, 58, of Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling
  • Victoria Sue Um,38, of Buford – Commercial Gambling
  • Lamech Thomas, 21, of Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling
  • James Walter Leverette, 45, of Atlanta
  • Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, of Columbia, SC
  • Robert Alexander Hill, 44, of Lagrange
  • John Psomiadis,66, of Atlanta
  • Duc Thanh Le, 25, of Norcross
  • Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis,38, of Atlanta
  • Ramsey Poyner Jones,54, of Chamblee
  • Vincent Mitchell Viani,39, of Yantic, CT
  • Yongrui Liu,36, of West Covina, CA
  • Hyungi Lee, 34, of Duluth
  • Anthony Eli Brown,55, of Dacula
  • Ho Son, 49, of Acworth
  • Gao Jie Guangie,52, Duluth

Anyone with information regarding this case or who knows the whereabouts of Kim, Boykins and Utes is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

