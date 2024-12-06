Police arrest suspect in murder of Lyft driver; charged with felony murder and armed robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police make an arrest in the murder of a Lyft driver killed on the job in DeKalb County last weekend.

28-year-old David Grogan turned himself in to the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday. Grogan is charged with felony murder and armed robbery of 31-year-old Rafeeq Badee.

Badee was shot several times last Saturday while sitting in his car along Woodbury Drive. A family member says when Lyft noticed Badee’s car had stopped moving, the company alerted the police.

“You can’t imagine how our family feels without having these details. He’s our beloved and we want answers,” Marie Moring, Badee’s aunt, said on Wednesday. “He’s a hardworking, god-fearing man, everything for his community, for his family that’s all he cared about. He’s never been in any trouble, just trying to make it”.

Dekalb police say they’re expecting to make more arrests.