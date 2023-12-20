Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside northeast Atlanta church

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred outside a northeast Atlanta church last week.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 36-year-old Jeremiah Perry is accused of killing 48-year-old Jason Greer on Monday, Dec. 11.

“Perry was arrested two days later on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” The AJC’s Rosana Hughes reports.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 11, police say they received a call about someone being shot outside the Druid Hills Presbyterian Church on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

“Greer was found lying near the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds, authorities said at the time,” Hughes writes. “Police have not released any additional details about what led to the shooting.”

Police confirmed to The AJC that the Ponce de Leon address is home to two churches, a child development center and a nonprofit aimed at addressing homelessness in Atlanta. “It is across the street from the Majestic Dinner, the Plaza Theatre and a Publix grocery store,” Hughes adds.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story





