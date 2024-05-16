Police answer call from “MOM” after man carjacked, killed at DeKalb gas station on Mother’s Day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have arrested two men wanted for carjacking and shooting a man to death at a DeKalb County gas station on Mother’s Day.

Police responded to the Chevron at 4091 Redan Road on May 12, where they found a man lying next to a pump with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An officer at the scene saw the victim’s phone ringing on the ground and saw the word “MOM” on the screen. He answered the call and the victim’s mom identified him as Cequan James.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed two men approaching the victim with a gun. James then fell against his car door and the suspects took his keys and drove off in his Acura.

On May 15, officers were tracking the Acura when they spotted the car at a Shell gas station on Brockett Road. Police said the suspects intentionally rammed two of the officers’ vehicles before trying to speed away.

They were taken into custody. The suspects have not been identified and it’s unclear what charges they face.