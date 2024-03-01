Local

Pole snaps in half, dangling over busy road near Georgia Tech

Pole broken on 10th (John Spink)

ATLANTA — A car crashed into a pole and snapped it in half near a busy intersection by the Georgia Tech campus. The snapped pole is now dangling over the road.

The crash happened Friday morning around 5 a.m. at 10th Street and Hemphill Avenue.

Atlanta police confirmed the crash damaged the pole. Georgia Tech police is handling the crash investigation, according to APD.

It’s unclear how long it will take to clean up the damaged pole.

Georgia Power’s outage map shows at least 87 customers without power. The map estimates that power will be restored by 11 a.m.

