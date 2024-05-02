Plane crashes in front yard of east Georgia home

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A single-engine plane crashed Thursday morning in Augusta, according to fire officials.

The Augusta Fire Department was the first emergency crew to arrive at the scene.

According to fire officials, the crash happened in the front yard of a home near Walton Way in Augusta.

Authorities said they are actively working to manage and extinguish the fire. The fire department has not said if anyone was injured.

“Your safety is our priority,” the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.