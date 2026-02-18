Person of interest arrested in shooting death of DeKalb County postal worker

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Federal investigators say they have arrested a person of interest in the shooting death of a postal worker in DeKalb County.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says 31-year-old Dequavious Graves was shot while working his mail route in Decatur last Thursday.

Taylor White with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the person they believe shot and killed Graves is now in custody. The arrest was made in Atlanta, where the suspect was also wanted for another murder in the city.

“We were able to take a suspect of interest into custody in connection with the homicide of USPS letter carrier, Dequavious Graves,” White said.

Investigators have not released the name of the person who was arrested. White said the suspect “was wanted for a previous murder” and is also wanted by Atlanta police in connection with a separate killing.

White says the agency is focused on bringing justice to Graves’ loved ones.

“Fortunately this was a very rare occurrence, this was a very tragic loss for the postal service; fortunately it does not happen very often, but the investigation went pretty quickly and we’re very happy with the results,” White said.

He added, “we are very sorry for the loss of Dequavious; it’s tragic when we lose anybody in the postal family and we take it very seriously protecting our personnel, so we are very happy that we could get this taken care of.”

Officials say both tips and investigative techniques led to the arrest. A $250,000 reward had been offered in the case.

“That’s generally what is put out during a homicide investigation with the postal inspection service, so it was a combination of both the investigative techniques and also those tips,” White said.

A motive in the shooting remains unknown.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.