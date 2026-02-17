$250,000 reward offered in murder of DeKalb County postal worker

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A reward is now being offered as officials search for the person who shot and killed a DeKalb County postal worker.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $250,000 for information that leads to the capture, arrest and conviction of the suspect in the killing of Dequavious Graves.

Graves, 31, was delivering mail along Oxford Drive in Decatur on Thursday, February 12, when he was shot and killed.

Investigators say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting.

In a statement, the Postal Service said it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss. Counseling is being made available for Graves’ colleagues at the Wesley Chapel Post Office.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.