Local

Person hit, killed by train in northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV

Person hit, killed by train in NW Atlanta

By WSBTV

A person died Monday afternoon after firefighters say the pedestrian was hit by a train.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. off Howard Street and Blayton Circle in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the pedestrian has died. They have not identified the person.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene CSX officials are investigating.

This is the second crash involving a CSX train on Monday. Two men were hit by a train on Monday morning and rushed to the hospital in Cobb County.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!