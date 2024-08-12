Person hit, killed by train in northwest Atlanta

A person died Monday afternoon after firefighters say the pedestrian was hit by a train.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. off Howard Street and Blayton Circle in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the pedestrian has died. They have not identified the person.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene CSX officials are investigating.

This is the second crash involving a CSX train on Monday. Two men were hit by a train on Monday morning and rushed to the hospital in Cobb County.