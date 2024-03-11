Person hit by MARTA train, killed at East Point station

EAST POINT, Ga. — Rail service at the East Point MARTA station has been partially shut down after officials say a train hit someone.

MARTA officials said MARTA police received reports of a person hit by a train at the East Point station.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

No further information has been released.

Officials added that the East Point MARTA station will run single-track service while the investigation continues.

It is unclear when service will be fully restored.

