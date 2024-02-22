Person found dead with ‘visible injuries’ after going for run on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — A person was found dead on the University of Georgia campus on Thursday afternoon, according to university police.

Just after noon on Thursday, UGA police received a call from someone asking officers to perform a welfare check on a friend who had gone to run at the intramural fields in the morning and had not returned.

Officers began searching the area and eventually found the person dead behind Lake Herrick, which is a short distance away from the fields.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating this death in addition to university police.

It is unclear if the person who died was a student.

Anyone with information potentially related to this death is asked to contact the UGA Police Department immediately at 706-542-2200.