Officer involved in shooting in Stone Mountain neighborhood, sources say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are conducting an investigation in a Stone Mountain neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

WSB’s Veronica Waters reports police are investigating an officer involved shooting. A Dekalb County deputy reportedly has a gunshot wound after he was grazed in the face by a murder suspect. They’re now looking for the suspect around Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain after he abandoned a car and ran.

They say the scene is still active and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show several police units along Hwy. 78 near the Memorial Drive exit where they have the right lane blocked.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more updates on this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group