Pedestrian killed by pickup truck crossing intersection in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — A pedestrian was killed crossing a road at an intersection in Marietta early Friday morning.

Cobb County police say around 5 a.m. the pedestrian was crossing the intersection of Austell Road and Hurt Road in an easterly direction but against the “Do Not Walk” signal.

A maroon 2006 Ford F150, was travelling northbound in the right lane of Austell Road approaching Hurt Road. The pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle and the driver told police that he did his best to avoid the person, but could not.

The driver stopped the Ford in the parking lot of 3731 Austell Road. He was not injured in the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. The name has not yet been released as police work to notify next of kin.

As this is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.







